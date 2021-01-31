Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Staying windy and chilly Sunday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam along the Platte River caused flooding Saturday morning. The National Weather Service received reports of flooded roads in and around the Fremont area, though waters gradually receded throughout the day. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for this area through Noon Sunday, as some roads remain closed.

Weather-wise -- Be cautious of slick spots this morning as temperatures dropped overnight! Winds could gust 35+ mph into early Sunday, before gradually decreasing through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay fairly steady throughout the day, in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Clouds will decrease from west to east during the afternoon and evening.

We’ll start to see a warming trend next week, with highs in the lower-40s by Wednesday! A strong cold front moves in Thursday, giving us the chance for rain/snow, and dropping temperatures behind. The second half of the 10-day forecast looks very COLD.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
