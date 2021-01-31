Advertisement

Local Ice Cream shop uses TikTok to gain an audience

Scoops Ice Cream is a popular spot in the summer. In the winter they still have customers, but...
Scoops Ice Cream is a popular spot in the summer. In the winter they still have customers, but not as many as the warmer months.(10/11 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During these cold months, a local dessert spot is gaining popularity on social media when this is usually a slow time for them. Scoops Ice Cream is a popular spot in the summer. It’s located near 70th and Vine Street and 70th and Van Dorn Street. In the winter they still have customers, but not as many as the warmer months. They’re getting creative with different food options, they’ve turned to TikTok to reach customers.

They have more than 5 million likes on a video showcasing their square ice cream and over a million on another video.

“It’s just been a really cool outlet to reach out to high schools and kids in the area,” said Tess Averill, Scoops’ manager. “They seem to be the ones using it a lot and noticing it, so we have a lot of guests that will come in that’ll say ‘we saw you on TikTok.”

The manager had no idea they’d get so many views just on ice cream, but she’s thankful for her younger staff members for engaging with this audience.

Scoops is planning to open a third location this summer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Dodge County Attorney arrested for violating probation
Icy water rescue near Lakeside Hospital
Icy water rescue in West Omaha

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Patchy drizzle and fog Saturday evening
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds persist Saturday night into Sunday morning
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
National Weather Service monitors ice jam flooding along the Platte River
Prosecutors object to subpoena of slain student’s records