Local Ice Cream shop uses TikTok to gain an audience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During these cold months, a local dessert spot is gaining popularity on social media when this is usually a slow time for them. Scoops Ice Cream is a popular spot in the summer. It’s located near 70th and Vine Street and 70th and Van Dorn Street. In the winter they still have customers, but not as many as the warmer months. They’re getting creative with different food options, they’ve turned to TikTok to reach customers.

They have more than 5 million likes on a video showcasing their square ice cream and over a million on another video.

“It’s just been a really cool outlet to reach out to high schools and kids in the area,” said Tess Averill, Scoops’ manager. “They seem to be the ones using it a lot and noticing it, so we have a lot of guests that will come in that’ll say ‘we saw you on TikTok.”

The manager had no idea they’d get so many views just on ice cream, but she’s thankful for her younger staff members for engaging with this audience.

Scoops is planning to open a third location this summer.

