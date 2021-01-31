Advertisement

Iowa reports record 250 deaths linked to the coronavirus

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa reported a record 250 deaths linked to the coronavirus Sunday, which is the biggest one-day increase the state has recorded.

The state reported 4,901 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday morning. That was 250 more than what the state reported Saturday, and the figure is significantly higher than the average of 23.43 deaths reported per day over the past week.

But the 250 deaths reported Sunday didn’t occur within the last 24 hours. The deaths included many from the end of December and early January because it often takes more than a week for deaths to be added to the state totals after a person has died.

