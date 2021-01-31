Creighton uses late run to hold off DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite two blowout wins over DePaul last season, the Creighton Bluejays knew its first meeting with the Blue Demons this year would not be as lopsided.

That was the case Saturday night as the jays needed a 10-2 run in the final minutes to beat DePaul 69-62.

It’s the third straight win for Creighton.

Marcus Zegarowski led the team in scoring with 19 points.

Denzel Mahoney and Christian Bishop both contributed 14.

The Bluejays return to the court on Wednesday when they host Georgetown in the annual Pink Out game.

The game tips off at 8 p.m.

