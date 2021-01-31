Advertisement

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the...
((Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File))
By Amy Forliti
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MINNEAPOLIS - After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit, opponents of other pipelines are hoping the projects they’ve been fighting will be next.

Environmentalists and American Indian tribes called on Biden to stop Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement in Minnesota. Opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline that originates in North Dakota also appealed to the administration. Biden’s administration hasn’t specified what action it might take on other pipelines.

Industry experts say they don’t expect any quick action like the order that stopped Keystone XL, but other pipelines will likely see tougher scrutiny and permitting processes than they saw under former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
National Weather Service monitors ice jam flooding along the Platte River
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Bellevue home
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Iowa Rep. Amy Nielsen (D-District 77).
Iowa lawmaker blames lack of House rules for virus infection
Floodwater takes over Ridgeland Ave.
Platte floodwater creeps toward Emerson Estates
Woman says vaccine still worth it after having reaction
Woman says vaccine still worth it after having reaction