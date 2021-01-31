Advertisement

Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the team because her coach said her braids were too long.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - OTTAWA, Kan. - A white woman has resigned as the head cheer coach at a private Kansas university after a Black cheerleader said she was kicked off the squad over an argument about her nearly 3-foot-long braids.

The Kansas City Star reports that Casey Jamerson said in a statement that continuing to coach at Ottawa University would likely be “a distraction” for the team, staff, and community.

Twenty-year-old Talyn Jefferson previously told The Star she refused to remove a hair bonnet earlier this month during cheerleading practice because she worried her long braids could hit a teammate in the face. A junior from Lawrence, she said she was kicked out of practice and off the squad.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Dodge County Attorney arrested for violating probation
Icy water rescue near Lakeside Hospital
Icy water rescue in West Omaha

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Patchy drizzle and fog Saturday evening
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds persist Saturday night into Sunday morning
Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
National Weather Service monitors ice jam flooding along the Platte River
Prosecutors object to subpoena of slain student’s records