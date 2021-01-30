Advertisement

Saturday Jan. 30 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 151 new cases, 3 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 151 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 60,867.

Three new deaths were reported in the county today. One man in his 50s and a man and woman over 80 have passed. The total number of deaths is now 597.

DCHD reports 47,503 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 354 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 100 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 204 COVID-19 patients, with 78 receiving adult ICU care, 15 awaiting test results; 24 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 29 COVID-19 update
Jan. 28 COVID-19 update
Jan. 27 COVID-19 update
Jan. 26 COVID-19 update
Jan. 25 COVID-19 update
Jan. 24 COVID-19 update
Jan. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge
Icy water rescue near Lakeside Hospital
Icy water rescue in West Omaha
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Dodge County Attorney arrested for violating probation

Latest News

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus
The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media
FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou...
WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation