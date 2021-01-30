Sarpy & Cass County Health Department update on vaccine sign-ups

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, officials from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department let pre-registered residents ages 65 and older know updates on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Any residents born in 1941 or before that is pre-registered will get the vaccine information either by phone, text, or email. The health department says that because of the large volume of residents in the 65 and older group, they had to prioritize people born in 1941 or earlier.

If you did not pre-register through the Sarpy/Cass online pre-registration, you can sign up on the state’s vaccine registration.

SIGN UP: Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination application

Sarpy/Cass County has partnered with these organizations in the community to help give the vaccine:

Sarpy/Cass Immunization Clinic at Midlands Hospital

Kohll’s Pharmacy

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, locations in Papillion and Plattsmouth

OneWorld Community Health Center, locations in Bellevue and Plattsmouth

Blake’s Pharmacy and The Asthma & Allergy Center

The health department says they will continue to give updates when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.