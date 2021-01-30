Advertisement

Omaha officials announce operation snow removal complete

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, the City of Omaha Public Works announced the snow removal operation being complete.

As a follow-up to Thursday’s update on the snow removal progress, officials say the operation will be done at noon Saturday.

Also, on Saturday at noon, the 24-hour requirement for private property owners to clear sidewalks will start.

