No plans for Pottawattamie County vaccine registration website

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Some people in Pottawattamie County have asked whether they can expect a website to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county’s planning and development director says creating a list for Phase 1B in Iowa would be unmanageable and wants to avoid frustrating people waiting for their turn.

“It is hard being in the Nebraska media market,” county director Matt Wyant said. “Things are happening a little differently on our side [of the river].”

Wyant says 30,000 people in the county fall into Phase 1B. He wants to avoid creating a list of those people because it might be unmanageable.

“The agencies that are creating lists are starting to find that their lists are so long, people are calling to find out where they’re at on the list, how far they are, and anger starts to develop over it,” Wyant said.

The county relies on area pharmacies and clinics to dispense vaccines and communicate with the people who wish to be vaccinated. If you fall within the phase of Iowa’s vaccination process, contact your pharmacy or provider.

Wyant says vaccine allocations are increasing in Iowa, but not enough to have everyone in Phase 1B vaccinated by the end of February.

“As soon as we have that vaccine available to us in quantities that we can get to the public who want to enter in a registration process, then we would open up something like that,” Wyant said.

Pottawattamie County is also asking for patience in its vaccine rollout. Wyant says the county receives anywhere from 600 to 1000 doses each week. The county reports vaccine in the state is under shortage order issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

