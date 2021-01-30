Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Monitoring flooding along the Platte Saturday! Drizzle and freezing drizzle possible

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An upstream ice jam along the Platte River has caused flooding downstream Saturday morning. The National Weather Service received reports of flooded roads in and around the Fremont area, though waters are starting to recede there as of 8 AM. Low-lying areas downstream (Valley to Ashland), should take precautions in the case of rapid river rising later today. Flood Warnings remain in effect through mid-afternoon.

Ice jam flooding along the Platte River Saturday
Ice jam flooding along the Platte River Saturday(wowt)

Weather-wise, we’re starting the day with cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid-30s. We’ll stay in the 30s today, as moisture moves in from the south. This will give areas south of I-80 the chance for rain showers midday into the afternoon, with the chance for drizzle north. Best chance for meaningful precipitation will stay near the Kansas and Missouri borders.

Freezing drizzle and some snow flurries are possible this evening/tonight. Winds will gust to around 35 mph late today and into early Sunday.

Wind gusts pick up late Saturday into early Sunday
Wind gusts pick up late Saturday into early Sunday(WOWT)

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs around the freezing mark. Winds will gradually decrease throughout the day.

We’ll start to see a warming trend next week, with highs near 40° Tuesday and Wednesday! A strong cold front moves in Thursday, giving us the chance for rain/snow, and dropping temperatures behind.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

