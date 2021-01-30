Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds persist Saturday night into Sunday morning

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam along the Platte River caused flooding Saturday morning. The National Weather Service received reports of flooded roads in and around the Fremont area, though waters have gradually receded throughout the day. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for this area through Noon Sunday, as some roads remain closed.

Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday(WOWT)

Weather-wise -- Steady rain has stayed closer to the KS/MO borders today, but patchy drizzle and fog are filling in this evening. Be cautious of slick spots as temperatures drop! Winds could gust 35+ mph tonight into early Sunday, before decreasing.

Gusts 35+ mph possible overnight into early Sunday
Gusts 35+ mph possible overnight into early Sunday(WOWT)

We’ll start Sunday in the mid to upper-20s, with highs topping out in the lower-30s. Clouds will decrease from west to east during the afternoon and evening.

We’ll start to see a warming trend next week, with highs in the lower-40s by Wednesday! A strong cold front moves in Thursday, giving us the chance for rain/snow, and dropping temperatures behind. The second half of the 10-day forecast looks very cold!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Dodge County Attorney arrested for violating probation
Icy water rescue near Lakeside Hospital
Icy water rescue in West Omaha

Latest News

Saturday, January 20th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Meaningful precipitation likely staying southeast of the Metro Saturday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Monitoring flooding along the Platte Saturday! Drizzle and freezing drizzle possible
Saturday, January 30th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
First Alert Day for Saturday Cancelled
Saturday’s Alert Day Canceled, lighter rain and snow amounts expected