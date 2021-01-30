Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Freezing drizzle and fog could create slick spots Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam along the Platte River caused flooding Saturday morning. The National Weather Service received reports of flooded roads in and around the Fremont area, though waters have gradually receded throughout the day. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for this area through Noon Sunday, as some roads remain closed.

Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday (WOWT)

Weather-wise -- Steady rain has stayed closer to the KS/MO borders today, but patchy drizzle and fog are filling in this evening. Be cautious of slick spots as temperatures drop! Winds could gust 35+ mph tonight into early Sunday, before decreasing.

Gusts 35+ mph possible overnight into early Sunday (WOWT)

We’ll start Sunday in the mid to upper-20s, with highs topping out in the lower-30s. Clouds will decrease from west to east during the afternoon and evening.

We’ll start to see a warming trend next week, with highs in the lower-40s by Wednesday! A strong cold front moves in Thursday, giving us the chance for rain/snow, and dropping temperatures behind. The second half of the 10-day forecast looks very cold!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

