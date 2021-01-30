Lancaster County finishing phase 1A of vaccinations as the state prepares for next phase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a continued push to finish phase 1A in Lincoln, the health department vaccinated over 2,400 health care workers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Health director Pat Lopez said, “We’re just as excited today as I was last Friday.”

Lopez said Friday’s vaccination clinic is a bright spot, but not just because more health care workers are vaccinated.

“It means we’re moving closer to getting vaccine out into our community and moving us forward in the process,” Lopez said.

Also a part of phase 1A Friday are students at the Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Nearly 150 students received the vaccine Friday with 500 total expected to get it over the next week.

“It was probably one of the easiest shots I’ve gotten and I am not a big fan of needles,” Bryan College student Hannah Jungck said.

Jungck said she’s getting the vaccine knowing her family isn’t able to get it until it’s publicly available.

“It’s about taking that step, and it’s really exciting to be a part of this whole process,” Jungck said.

As both the county and local health groups continue with phase 1A, the state is preparing for phase 1B.

This means there’s a priority is for people 65 and up to get the vaccine.

Nebraska DHHS incident commander Angie Ling said, “We’ve also been told that we’ll get a 16% increase for the next few weeks.”

The state is expected to get over 27,000 vaccine for next week. This is nearly 4,000 more than expected.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.