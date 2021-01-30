Advertisement

Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths

This image taken from a May 19, 2020, video provided by Direct Action Everywhere, shows workers...
This image taken from a May 19, 2020, video provided by Direct Action Everywhere, shows workers in Grundy County, Iowa, walking among carcasses and using bolt guns to kill pigs that remain alive after they had been exposed to heat in an effort to euthanize the animals. Meatpacking plants that had to close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. (Direct Action Everywhere via AP) (Direct Action Everywhere)(WKYT)
By Ryan Foley
Published: Jan. 30, 2021
(AP) - IOWA CITY, Iowa - Prosecutors have dropped trespassing charges against an activist who secretly recorded Iowa’s largest pork producer using heat to kill hundreds of pigs last year as the pandemic devastated the industry.

Matt Johnson, an activist with the group Direct Action Everywhere, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in Grundy County, Iowa, on two counts of trespassing at Iowa Select Farms properties. County prosecutors dismissed the charges Thursday at the request of Iowa Select, whose personnel had been subpoenaed to testify.

A company spokeswoman says it “cannot be distracted by individuals who choose to break the law and grandstand.” Johnson is an Iowa native who now lives in Berkeley, California. He says the company is “desperate to conceal their abhorrent and criminal conduct.”

