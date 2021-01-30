Advertisement

Brotzki shines in Creighton’s return to the court

By Rex Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 27 days without a game, Creighton women’s basketball was back on Saturday and picked up a 65-57 win over Georgetown.

Payton Brotzki scored a career-high 18 points, including the first nine for the Bluejays, after she was a late addition to the starting lineup.

Temi Carda contributed 15 points, 13 of them came in the second half alone.

It was Jim Flannery’s 350th career victory.

Creighton plays again on Monday afternoon when they host Marquette at 2 p.m.

