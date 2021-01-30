Bellevue West hands Millard North its first loss of the season
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West beat Millard North 81-69 on Friday night to hand the Mustangs their first loss of the season.
Chucky Hepburn led the T-birds. He posted a triple double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Frankie Fidler also poured in 21 and Josiah Dotzler scored 19, including some crucial second-half threes.
