Westside freshman wrestler Regan Rosseter has a chance to make history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you look at all the names on the wall in the Westside wrestling room who have won a state championship you might notice something they all have in common. They’re all boys, Regan Rosseter wants to change that.

As a freshman, she will wrestle in the girl’s state championships this weekend and Regan has a great shot to win the 124 lb. class. At Westside she started the season wrestling against junior varsity boys but the coaches moved her up to the varsity level to provide a bigger challenge, one that she relishes. In fact, Michael Jernigan who’s the head coach says she might even make the Olympics one day, she’s that good.

Regan is locked in and solely focused on this sport, she started a decade ago when she was four years old. She also wrestles on a club team that has taken her to several different places around the country. Once Regan wraps up the girl’s tournament this weekend, she will continue to practice with the varsity team to help her teammates prepare for the boy’s tournament at CHI Health Center in mid-February.

