Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mostly cloudy & warmer today, still tracking a First Alert Day Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While we did see a few breaks in the clouds overnight, I am expecting those to fill back in during the afternoon. Even with the cloudy skies, we’ll still be able to warm into the mid 30s thanks to a south breeze gusting to near 25 mph.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds stay with us tonight and temperatures likely stay above freezing all night as we head into Saturday and the First Alert Day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain is likely to move in from the south early in the afternoon and gradually change over to snow across the area after 3pm. The changeover will happen at different times for different area but most should see snow by 7pm. Amounts will be rather light in the metro but will increase as you head east. Find out more about the First Alert Day here.

