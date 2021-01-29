Rural Nebraska county works through vaccine backlog

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nemaha County Hospital officials recently had to make some tough calls after not getting they’re expected allotment of vaccines.

“We were assured we were going to get vaccines and then we didn’t, so things changed, as they do,” said Marty Fattig, CEO, Nemaha County Hospital, noting it forced them to reschedule roughly a hundred people last week.

“Well, I hope it means I won’t be coming down with the virus again. I had it once,” said Judy Kimball, who received her first shot of the Moderna vaccine Thursday. “So this is something I feel is necessary.”

Meanwhile hospital officials here are hoping they don’t get stuck - again - without vaccine.

“In fact I just got off a Zoom call with the district health department and they say the are reasonably sure they will be getting 600 doses a week into the foreseeable future of which we’ll get a hundred of those,” said Fattig, noting just in case they don’t, they’re no longer scheduling in advance. “Once we find out what the allotment is going to be for the week, then we call them and schedule them for the week instead of trying to get out ahead of it by a week.”

Nebraska’s health department did say they did some juggling last week with vaccine allotments to help get urban areas caught up. They’ve been basing allocations primarily on population, and say they’ll continue to do so in consultation with local health districts.

