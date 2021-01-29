Advertisement

Rural Nebraska county works through vaccine backlog

Nemaha County Hospital made some tough calls after not receiving expected allotment of vaccines.
(David Graf)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nemaha County Hospital officials recently had to make some tough calls after not getting they’re expected allotment of vaccines.

“We were assured we were going to get vaccines and then we didn’t, so things changed, as they do,” said Marty Fattig, CEO, Nemaha County Hospital, noting it forced them to reschedule roughly a hundred people last week.

“Well, I hope it means I won’t be coming down with the virus again. I had it once,” said Judy Kimball, who received her first shot of the Moderna vaccine Thursday. “So this is something I feel is necessary.”

Meanwhile hospital officials here are hoping they don’t get stuck - again - without vaccine.

“In fact I just got off a Zoom call with the district health department and they say the are reasonably sure they will be getting 600 doses a week into the foreseeable future of which we’ll get a hundred of those,” said Fattig, noting just in case they don’t, they’re no longer scheduling in advance. “Once we find out what the allotment is going to be for the week, then we call them and schedule them for the week instead of trying to get out ahead of it by a week.”

Nebraska’s health department did say they did some juggling last week with vaccine allotments to help get urban areas caught up. They’ve been basing allocations primarily on population, and say they’ll continue to do so in consultation with local health districts.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day Saturday
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans
Puppy scammers target Omaha families
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its COVID-19 vaccine online...
Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Football
No fall sports in the spring at OPS
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Massive snow piles at busy intersections spark visibility concern for drivers
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility