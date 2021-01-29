Reynolds signs bill letting Iowa families send kids back to classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill Friday morning that will give families the option to choose full-time in-person learning.

“(Remote-learning) was never intended to be the end-game and it shouldn’t be,” she said.

By Feb. 15, Iowa school districts will be required to allow parents to decide to send their children back to the classroom 100% of the time unless explicitly waived in a disaster proclamation. Schools must notify parents and give them five days to select their learning preference. Schools may still offer a hybrid model, and parents may still choose full-remote options where they are available, she said.

“It simply offers a choice for those families who know that for their children, being at school every day with their teachers and peers is best for their overall growth and development,” Reynolds said.

National research has shown that keeping kids out of classrooms has a negative effect on students, particularly in reading and math, and particularly for minorities and those living in poverty, Reynolds said.

“We now have the benefit of months of evidence that show schools are the safest place for our kids to be. Transmission among our students is low and spread isn’t occurring due to contact in schools,” she said.

Reynolds pointed out that the federal government has provided $400 million in CARES funding to Iowa schools, with $310 million of that going directly to school districts. The state has also provided PPE — disinfectant, hand-sanitizer, face shields, facemasks, and thermometers — and continues to fulfill PPE requests from schools, she said.

“It’s time to put local control into the hands of parents where it belongs so that they can choose what’s best for their children,” Reynolds said just before signing the bill, with two school-aged boys in facemasks looking on from either side of her.

