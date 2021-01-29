Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge
Suspect was already in custody, charged with Highland Tower murder
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman already in custody on a murder charge was booked Friday for the murder of a man found dead in a church social hall earlier this week.
According to a Friday news release from the Omaha Police Department, Autumn Acacia-Cortes, 37, is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Francisco Santiago, 53, found dead Wednesday night in the social hall at Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Acacia-Cortes was booked last week for the murder of Jose Martinez, who was found dead Jan. 21 at Highland Tower.
