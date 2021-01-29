Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman already in custody on a murder charge was booked Friday for the murder of a man found dead in a church social hall earlier this week.

Autumn Acacia-Cortez, 37, was booked on a second murder charge. She now faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Francisco Santiago, left, and Jose Martinez. (Omaha Police Department)

According to a Friday news release from the Omaha Police Department, Autumn Acacia-Cortes, 37, is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Francisco Santiago, 53, found dead Wednesday night in the social hall at Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Acacia-Cortes was booked last week for the murder of Jose Martinez, who was found dead Jan. 21 at Highland Tower.

Autum Acacia-Cortez mugshot (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip through omahacrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips app.

