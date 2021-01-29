Omaha Crime Stoppers announce new reward fund to crack down on sex trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Today at the Omaha Police Headquarters, Omaha Crime Stoppers has announced a new program to crack down on just that.

“Omaha Crime Stoppers has created an enhanced reward fund, offering a $10,000 reward for information that directly leads to an arrest and of filing of charges for sex trafficking,” said Eric Bildt, President, Chairman of the Board at Omaha Crime Stoppers.

In a partnership with OPD and the Women’s Fund of Omaha Freedom of Violence Program, they hope the reward will make the city a safer place.

“This is a significant amount of money and we hope this will motivate people to share information they have on sex trafficking in the metro area,” said Eric.

Christon Mactaggart says supporting survivors is critical and communities are safer when individuals that feel supported come forward to report crimes.

“This takes that support a step further. It continues to meet them where they are and also provides an economic incentive and confidentially allows them to manage their safety,” says Christon Mactaggart, Freedom of Violence Program Director.

To help try to stop sex trafficking in Omaha, officials say it’s important to look at the bigger picture.

“Trafficking doesn’t exist in a box. It’s connected with other types of violence and specifically other types of violence like sexual violence and domestic violence. When we’re talking about prevention, we really have to talk about prevention from a really broad lens around all of those things,” said Christon.

Tips can be made to Omaha Crime Stoppers on a 24-hour line at 402-444-7867.

