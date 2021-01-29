Massive snow piles at busy intersections spark visibility concern for drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record breaking snowfall is causing frustration at every turn, quite literally.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert addressed makeshift snow medians among other issues during a Thursday afternoon news conference about the city’s plan to continue clearing roads after the blizzard.

But what wasn’t addressed, was inches of snow gathered at corners. And it turns out, some of those piles may not be dealt with until mother nature gets to it and it melts.

Until we see the combined efforts of the sun and city crews, who are removing snow over the next few days, heaps of snow will remain; packed tightly almost everywhere.

Omaha’s City Engineer says there’s not many places it can go, but that also doesn’t mean every pile is from his crews putting it there. “When we go look at the snow piles, we sometimes discover that it’s not of our doing. Our snow plow drivers, our contractors; didn’t put it there.” he said.

Often the gigantic piles are the work of private companies or people clearing the area around their homes and pushing snow back into streets or corners that have already been plowed. And it’s not helping.

“We don’t have the manpower to go behind people and clear snow we’ve already cleared. Please, please don’t push your snow back into the streets.” Pfitzer urged.

Doing that is considered ‘illegal placement’ and while the city will reach out to people first to correct a problem, in some cases, fines could be given if Public Works has to spend significant time and money to remove it again.

But the snow isn’t some new phenomenon the city is dealing with. Pfitzer says Public Works phones are ringing constantly with complaints about snow issues and recently, a significant amount have been about visibility issues at intersections from the overwhelming accumulation.

“I can’t see the oncoming traffic. They can’t see me.” said Letisha Deivert, a Blackstone resident. She says the midtown area is especially troublesome, nearly every corner presenting some type of challenge.

One example, in Midtown creates at hazard for traffic merging from 35th avenue onto Farnam street. The 6-News team tested it themselves and had to inch into the intersection just to see around a huge clump.

The city engineer says the problem isn’t lost on snow crews though and they’re asking for a little patience. “We’re not done with our operation. We still have lots of snow and we’ll be going back over those really dense areas like Benson, Dundee, Florence and others. Those are taking awhile longer but we are working around the clock to get to them.”

Not all drivers are completely ignoring the effort. Deivert did acknowledge the road crews have done a great job handling the streets, but it’s what’s gets pushed aside that she says is a bit scary. “Even though the roads are cleared and they’re not slick, snow piles can still cause a pretty serious accident.”

Public Works crews are pushing snow against sidewalks or taking it to their dump sites throughout the metro, but unfortunately there are some piles the sun will have to melt, because of other safety issues.

“If we push it back behind the curb, then we’re blocking things like push buttons to signals or the ADA ramps and sidewalks.” said Pfitzer.

He’s encouraging people to make slower, wider turns onto busier streets with big snow banks and hoping folks understand that crews are trying to clear as much as they can as fast as they can. Many of them are working 12 hour shifts, laying salt and brine.

The reality remains though, nearly a foot of snow hit the Omaha metro area and only so much can be done in a certain time frame.

“We care very much. We haven’t turned our snow plow trucks off since Saturday. Literally. Some of them have turned off on their own because it’s very rough on the equipment, but I’m serious when I say our trucks have been operating 24 hours a day since last Saturday.” stated Pfitzer.

Mayor Stothert said snow removal will continue for the next few days into the weekend to make roads passable and safe, but some will not be cleared completely.

Residents are urged again not to shovel snow into the streets, but instead if they can find any place in a backyard or garage to help the city by moving it there. For businesses, they’re encouraged to put their snow in a safe place in their parking lots.

All of those efforts assist Omaha crews in maintaining safe roads and prevent hazards for drivers and pedestrians.

