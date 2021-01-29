Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000, give bonuses to current employees

Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.
Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5.

Full-time hourly associates will get $300. Part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

Job-seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting the company’s website or texting “jobs” to 56937.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its COVID-19 vaccine online...
Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal
First Alert Day
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
Puppy scammers target Omaha families
Novavax clinical trials underway in Omaha
Phase 3, Novavax vaccine clinical trials underway in Omaha

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
Reddit investors shake up Wall Street
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response at a news...
LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Gov. Ricketts gives update on Nebraska COVID-19 response
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
Douglas County Health launches vaccine site- Mid day
Douglas County Health Department launches vaccine appointment site