Icy water rescue in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders rescued a couple and their dog from an icy lake Thursday night. They tell 6 News that the dog broke free and chased after some birds at the lake behind Lakeside Hospital, near 173rd & Frances Street.

The couple and the dog fell into the ice. All three were rescued. The dog was taken to the Nebraska Humane Society. The two people were taken to a hospital. We’re told their condition was not considered life threatening.

