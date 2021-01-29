Friday Jan. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 244 new cases, 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 244 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 60,716.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 191.

Three new deaths were reported in the county today. One man in his late 60s and two women in their 60s and 70s have passed. The total number of deaths is now 594.

DCHD reports 47,086 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy, with 386 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 98 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

