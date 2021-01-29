Thousands sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Douglas County, causing initial website issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County is set to receive more than 6,600 of COVID-19 vaccine next week, all of it set aside only for county residents ages 80 and older.

Officials say depending on how many seniors have already received shots in care centers, there could be 12,000 to 17,000 residents who qualify for the first appointments.

Douglas County launched its vaccine appointment site at 9 a.m. Friday. Seniors can sign up on the county’s website, and health department officials are encouraging people to try to sign up online first. Those who do need help, though, can get it by calling the information line at 402-444-3400 available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays.

“We really need people to do it online; it would be faster for them. Also want to remind people if you call today at 9 (a.m.) or go on at noon today, it’s not going to really make a difference on when you get your appointment,” said Phil Rooney, with the Douglas County Health Department.

But people are anxious to get the vaccine, and a wall of people hit the Douglas County website as soon as it went online Friday morning.

“The server for the health department on the two pages, the home page, and the landing page are not working right now. So, we called to report that to the IT people, and that’s what we’re working on right now. I just changed the greeting to provide the direct link, so the direct link is working for going ahead and being able to sign up,” said Andy Wessel, Douglas County COVID-19 Information line supervisor.

The county did fix the problem and the call center started taking calls from people who couldn’t use a computer or didn’t have access to one. Members of the Nebraska National Guard are helping in the call center, and county officials have people in place who can help with non-English-speaking people looking to make an appointment.

There is a lot of activity going on in the call center and online. Officials tell us about 3,200 appointments were made in less than two hours and people working in the call center are doing more than taking calls. Rooney said about 5,000 people made their COVID-19 vaccination appointments as of Friday afternoon.

“We are also calling people directly who had already notified us that they didn’t have a computer, so we need to call to be able to get notified and to be able to sign up for an appointment.”

Douglas County officials are stressing for people to show up when you set an appointment to get the vaccine. If you do run into problems, call the information line.

Christina Maxwell woke up today ready to get her parents signed up for the vaccine. Her dad is 82, and her mom is just shy of the age cut-off.

Like many, Maxwell is helping her parents with the tech side of sign-ups.

“I was already on the website and I hit refresh and at 9:00, between 9:00 and 9:01 it crashed,” says Christina Maxwell, who signed her dad up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maxwell says she expected that with thousands of others in the same boat as her, so she called the Douglas County Health Department helpline.

She did have to wait for just a few minutes.

“Finally, I got through. It walked me through the steps, and I was just on hold for a little bit,” Maxwell said. “But while that was going on then my computer updated again and I was able to easily get on the website and get his appointment scheduled.”

Maxwell said, start to finish — even with a few hiccups — the process only took her 15 minutes.

“I was pleasantly surprised with it and the process of it was very quick of filling out the information and being able to select where he will actually go for the vaccine,” she said.

The vaccine clinics will start next week. There are four locations across Omaha.

Those clinics will be held at Christ Community Church at 404 South 108th avenue, CHI Immanuel Medical center, the Nebraska Medicine testing and vaccination clinic at 144th and Millard avenue, and Creighton University’s Rasmussen center at 702 north 17th street.

