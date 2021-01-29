Douglas County Health Department launches vaccine appointment site

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has activated its COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Site Friday at 9 a.m. for those 80 years of age or older to set appointments.

The site is for Douglas County residents only who were born in 1941 or earlier.

You can find the site here.

The locations and times for the clinics are:

Christ Community Church at 404 South 108th Avenue on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The clinics will provide vaccine from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days until further notice. This begins Feb. 2.

CHI Immanuel Medical Center, in the back of the hospital, at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway from 9-5 on Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Feb. 3 until further notice.

The Nebraska Medicine Testing and Vaccination Clinic at 144th and Millard Avenue on Thursdays from 9-5 and Sundays from 9-3 until further notice. That begins Feb. 4.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center at 702 North 17th Street on Saturdays beginning Feb. 6 from 9-5. This clinic will continue until further notice.

The Douglas County Health Department is asking residents to NOT call the clinic locations, they will not be able to make an appointment. You can only set an appointment through the site or by calling the DCHD at 402-444-3400.

No drop-ins will be allowed.

Anyone who signed up for notifications should receive an email regarding the next steps, according to the release. If not, the same information is on the DCHD web page.

