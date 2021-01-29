Advertisement

Douglas County Health Department launches vaccine appointment site

The site is for Douglas County residents only who were born in 1941 or earlier.
Douglas County Health launches vaccine site- Mid day
Douglas County Health launches vaccine site- Mid day
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has activated its COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Site Friday at 9 a.m. for those 80 years of age or older to set appointments.

The site is for Douglas County residents only who were born in 1941 or earlier.

You can find the site here.

The locations and times for the clinics are:

  • Christ Community Church at 404 South 108th Avenue on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The clinics will provide vaccine from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days until further notice. This begins Feb. 2.
  • CHI Immanuel Medical Center, in the back of the hospital, at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway from 9-5 on Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Feb. 3 until further notice.
  • The Nebraska Medicine Testing and Vaccination Clinic at 144th and Millard Avenue on Thursdays from 9-5 and Sundays from 9-3 until further notice. That begins Feb. 4.
  • Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center at 702 North 17th Street on Saturdays beginning Feb. 6 from 9-5. This clinic will continue until further notice.

The Douglas County Health Department is asking residents to NOT call the clinic locations, they will not be able to make an appointment. You can only set an appointment through the site or by calling the DCHD at 402-444-3400.

No drop-ins will be allowed.

Anyone who signed up for notifications should receive an email regarding the next steps, according to the release. If not, the same information is on the DCHD web page.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its COVID-19 vaccine online...
Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal
First Alert Day
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
Puppy scammers target Omaha families
Novavax clinical trials underway in Omaha
Phase 3, Novavax vaccine clinical trials underway in Omaha

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response at a news...
LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Gov. Ricketts gives update on Nebraska COVID-19 response
First Alert Day
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mostly cloudy & warmer today, still tracking a First Alert Day Saturday