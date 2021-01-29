Dodge County Attorney arrested for violating probation

(WOWT) - Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested Thursday, picked up on a probation violation for a previous DUI.

The chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors said Friday that Glass won’t be able to perform his duties because of the arrest, and that Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski will step into that role until he is able to return to work.

To avoid conflict of interest, Glass’ case is being handled by Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County Attorney, as well as a Douglas County judge.

