David’s Evening Forecast - Mild temperatures overnight, light rain or snow possible Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Welcome sunshine this afternoon helped to push temperatures above freezing across the metro area. Temperatures are actually the warmest we have been since last week Thursday! However clouds have now rolled back in, and we will continue to see cloudy skies into the rest of the overnight. A steady south breeze also helped to pull in the milder air, and that south wind will continue overnight. That will help to keep temperatures above freezing for most of the night, lows only around 33 degrees around the metro.

Clouds will thicken up on Saturday as our next storm pushes into the area. Rain will creep into southeast Nebraska during the morning hours, trying to push into the metro by Noon. It now appears the bulk of the rain will stay south of I-80, with only light showers expected in the metro. Some heavier rain showers are possible in far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, where up to a 1/2 inch of rainfall is possible. By the evening, rain will change to snow from north to south, however, the changeover will occur as moisture is exiting the area. This will help to limit snowfall accumulation for much of the area, with less than an inch around the metro. Parts of western Iowa may see between a 1/2 inch and an inch of snow.

Any rain or snow will quickly exit the area Saturday night, with dry and cooler weather to start Sunday. Lows Sunday morning should dip into the mid-20s. A stiff northwest breeze and plenty of clouds will keep the afternoon cool, with highs only around the freezing mark. More sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday, though it remains chilly with highs in the lower 30s on Monday. A slight warm-up is possible Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s. The next storm in this active pattern moves in Wednesday, lasting through at least Thursday night. A mix of rain and snow is possible with this storm, so stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

