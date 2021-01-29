Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Taryn Wharton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West girls basketball is making a push with the state tournament on the way. The T-Birds are led by Taryn Wharton and considering the commitment made it should not be a surprise. Taryn and her dad made frequent trips to the Bellevue West gym in the summer. We’re talking three or four times a week and 500 shots a session.

It has helped Taryn become a more complete player on the offensive end, previously she looked for layups and three-pointers but now she has a mid-range jumper too.

Taryn is a junior and playing varsity basketball for a third year, she’s also averaging more than 20 points per game. Which is five more points than she did as a sophomore. Wharton will continue to play in college, she committed to Northern Iowa close to the beginning of the school year.

