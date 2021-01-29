Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its COVID-19 vaccine online...
Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal
First Alert Day
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
Puppy scammers target Omaha families
Novavax clinical trials underway in Omaha
Phase 3, Novavax vaccine clinical trials underway in Omaha

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
Reddit investors shake up Wall Street
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response at a news...
LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Gov. Ricketts gives update on Nebraska COVID-19 response
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
Douglas County Health launches vaccine site- Mid day
Douglas County Health Department launches vaccine appointment site