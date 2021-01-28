Thursday Jan. 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 262 new cases, 5 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 262 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 60,492.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 191.

Five new deaths were reported in the county today. Three men in their 70s and 80s and two women in their 70s have passed away. That puts the total number of deaths at 591.

DCHD reports 46,564 recoveries.

According to the release, during the last 14 days, 148 cases including 58 staff and 90 students, were reported in K-12 schools. One-hundred and twenty-eight people are in quarantine and 379 are self-monitoring.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy, with 333 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 108 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.

Nebraska

Nebraska reported 813 new cases Thursday to bring the number so far to 189,597. Four more people died to bring the tragic number of deaths so far to 1,921. The state continues to see an improvement with hospitalizations. As of Thursday, Nebraskans with COVID-19 occupied 7.7% of available hospital beds statewide.

Iowa

Iowa reported 1,273 new cases to bring the number so far to 316,686. Sadly, 32 more deaths were also reported to bring the number to 4,532. The 14-day positivity rate stood at 10.2%

"I was flooded with emotions and tears welled up in my eyes when I sat down to get my #COVID19 vaccine," says Dr. Bares (@shurtadobares), Infectious Diseases MD of @unmc pic.twitter.com/3u374OFuDf — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) January 28, 2021

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

