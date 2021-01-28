Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Stuck in the clouds as we warm a bit more Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blanket of clouds has moved in overnight and kept our temps from plummeting in the metro and much of the surrounding area. There are part of Western Iowa where that is not the case though and you are starting out below zero.

Highs will be able to reach the upper 20s this afternoon even though the clouds likely won’t break.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds will try to gust to near 25 mph today so with the clouds and temps in the 20s there will be a bite to the air.

Thursday Wind gusts (WOWT)

Temperatures will likely stay steady in the 20s overnight leading to a much warmer start to the day Friday. With partly cloudy skies, we’ll warm into the mid 30s and lead to a little melting Friday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday and Sunday are still First Alert Days as our next storm system is set to move in during the day Saturday. Find more info on that here.

