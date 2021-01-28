Police investigating death of man found at south Omaha social hall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Wednesday night at a social hall in the south part of the city.

According to an OPD release, officers called to Our Lady of Guadalupe near 23rd and O streets at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday found a dead man at the church’s social hall.

The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip through omahacrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips app.

