Phase 3, Novavax vaccine clinical trials underway in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another potential COVID-vaccine is inching closer to the finish line. Novavax was the fifth medicine to be introduced as a potential weapon again the Coronavirus pandemic toward the end of 2020.

Now, it’s reached phase three of vaccine trials and in locally, it’s being tested at Meridian Clinical Research, an Omaha based company.

Unlike its predecessors, Pfizer and Moderna, Dr. Brandon Essink says Novavax is more like an influenza vaccine on a molecular level.

Dr. Essink of Bryan Health not only specializes in family medicine and telemedicine, but he’s the Medical Director for Meridian. He’s served as their principal investigator since 2003 and wants the public to understand what distinguishes Novavax.

“It doesn’t make your body produce the spike protein. It more so helps your body recognize the spike protein and creates antibodies.” Essink said.

Essink went on to explain Novavax has genetic modifications and uses a lab-made version of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that won’t make you sick.

It has an added ingredient called an adjuvant that pushes your immune system into action when it encounters the disease.

Action, is exactly what a volunteer for the trial, Jason S., says he’s looking for. The Nebraska resident began his journey participating in the trial at the start of the year. He’s due for his second shot in a few days.

“It gives me a little sense of control.” Jason shared as part of his reason for signing up. He said he was already wearing his mask and social distancing, but wanted to take it a step further to do whatever necessary to put the pandemic in the rearview.

He described his experience so far as smooth and feels like his effort is paying off. “I had very, very mild side effects. Just a little bit of tenderness. I don’t know if I got the placebo or the actual shot though so that may change when I get my second dose.”

That reaction is not only normal according to Dr. Essink, but it’s also a good sign, letting the body know the vaccine is working.

“You might experience fevers. Your joints might ache, your muscles might ache. Headaches are typically very common just because you’re cranking up your immune system and that’s the goal.” Essink said.

Meridian has analysts, physicians, clinicians, and more who work around the clock serving as middle men. That includes everyone from those who actually administer the vaccine, to the independent reviewers who ensure operations run smoothly, to the people who input the data and share it with stakeholders.

The point of phase three trials are to determine in Novavax is successful in preventing COVID-19, rather than treating it and while progress is shown, Dr. Essink also said it would still be months until the FDA approves it for emergency use authorization.

That’s because Novavax still needs roughly 10,000 more patients to volunteer.

“Research isn’t for everybody, but it’s something people should look at and consider helping out mankind. And it’s an easy way to do that. It’s all volunteer-based and it may be the fastest way people receive a vaccine right now because there is a hierarchy in terms of how it’s disseminated.” Essink stated.

For those with questions about the process, Jason says he would recommend it. “They did a very good job at explaining what might happen and what could happen and I felt very well informed the entire time.” he outlined.

Even if Novavax becomes the next COVID-19 available, Dr. Essink says there can never be enough. “As many different bullets as we can find for the gun is better to help us out... in case things mutate and we know coronavirus will mutate.”

If you have questions or are interested in participating in the Novavax clinical trials, you can visit Meridian Clinical Research for additional details.

