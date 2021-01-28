Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day Saturday
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans
Puppy scammers target Omaha families
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its COVID-19 vaccine online...
Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Football
No fall sports in the spring at OPS
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Massive snow piles at busy intersections spark visibility concern for drivers
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Rural Nebraska county works through vaccine backlog