Omaha officials update snow removal progress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert and City Engineer Todd Pfitzer on Thursday updated on the city’s progress on the snow emergency issued earlier this week.

The parking restrictions required from the snow emergency will end at 8 p.m. tonight but snow removal will likely continue through the weekend.

Omaha’s Snow Emergency and odd/even parking restrictions are ending tonight at 8 p.m. Vehicles that have not been moved in the last 48 hours are at risk of being considered dead storage and could be ticketed and towed. This municipal code be found here: https://t.co/pJCFOpdQO7 pic.twitter.com/26ZMxZMbrn — Park Omaha (@ParkOmaha) January 28, 2021

City crews will be working on clearing the mounds of snow in the middle of Dodge Street and downtown.

Public works and the Parks Department are responsible for clearing sidewalks beginning with sidewalks that lead to schools, libraries, commuter trails, community centers, and other public facilities.

According to the release, due to residents not complying with odd-even parking requirements, many neighborhood areas couldn’t be plowed.

Neighborhood contractors attempted two passes Wednesday as well as spread de-icing material where possible.

Ticketing of vehicles in violation continues.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

Omaha snow removal update Omaha Mayor Stothert and City Engineer Pfitzer are giving an update on the city’s response to the snow emergency, which ends at 8 p.m. Posted by WOWT 6 News on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.