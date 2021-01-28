Advertisement

Omaha officials update snow removal progress

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert and City Engineer Todd Pfitzer on Thursday updated on the city’s progress on the snow emergency issued earlier this week.

The parking restrictions required from the snow emergency will end at 8 p.m. tonight but snow removal will likely continue through the weekend.

City crews will be working on clearing the mounds of snow in the middle of Dodge Street and downtown.

Public works and the Parks Department are responsible for clearing sidewalks beginning with sidewalks that lead to schools, libraries, commuter trails, community centers, and other public facilities.

According to the release, due to residents not complying with odd-even parking requirements, many neighborhood areas couldn’t be plowed.

Neighborhood contractors attempted two passes Wednesday as well as spread de-icing material where possible.

Ticketing of vehicles in violation continues.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

Omaha snow removal update

Omaha Mayor Stothert and City Engineer Pfitzer are giving an update on the city’s response to the snow emergency, which ends at 8 p.m.

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day Saturday
Rain slowly transitions to snow Saturday, triggering a First Alert Day
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans
Puppy scammers target Omaha families
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services launched its COVID-19 vaccine online...
Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Football
No fall sports in the spring at OPS
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Massive snow piles at busy intersections spark visibility concern for drivers
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Drivers complain of snow piles obstructing traffic visibility
Rural Nebraska county works through vaccine backlog