Omaha officials update snow removal progress
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert and City Engineer Todd Pfitzer on Thursday updated on the city’s progress on the snow emergency issued earlier this week.
The parking restrictions required from the snow emergency will end at 8 p.m. tonight but snow removal will likely continue through the weekend.
City crews will be working on clearing the mounds of snow in the middle of Dodge Street and downtown.
Public works and the Parks Department are responsible for clearing sidewalks beginning with sidewalks that lead to schools, libraries, commuter trails, community centers, and other public facilities.
According to the release, due to residents not complying with odd-even parking requirements, many neighborhood areas couldn’t be plowed.
Neighborhood contractors attempted two passes Wednesday as well as spread de-icing material where possible.
Ticketing of vehicles in violation continues.
Watch Thursday’s news conference
