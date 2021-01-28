Nebraska launches COVID-19 vaccination registration portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday launched the state’s COVID-19 vaccination online registration portal.

DHHS Incident Commander Angie Ling said all Nebraskans can sign up via the website to be notified when it’s their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’ve already registered with your local health department, you don’t need to re-register, Ling said. However, those ages 16-84 who want to indicate a specific pre-existing health condition may re-register to include that in their vaccination profile.

“The system is not first-in, first-out, meaning if you sign up right not, that doesn’t mean you’re going to schedule first,” Ling said.

There will be selection criteria to prompt a notification from the state when you’re able to get vaccinated, she said, noting that system will allow qualifying members of households to be vaccinated together. The notifications will follow the state’s vaccine rollout plan, which enters Phase 1B next week.

Those without access to a computer are asked to seek assistance from someone they know to get registered online. Anyone else can reach out to Nebraska DHHS for assistance by calling 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275.

The registration is only for Nebraskans, Ling said, but some exceptions will be made for some employees notified by their employers that they will be vaccinated through a workplace program.

Once you register, you will get an email notification verifying you’re in the system, Ling said. DHHS advises checking your junk mail or spam folders if you don’t see it so that future notifications — such as when it’s time for you to schedule your vaccination — can get through.

Different groups may use the scheduling system differently, Ling said. For example, some pharmacies and clinics may use their own scheduling system, in which case, you should follow those directions.

Ling also said Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allocation was increased from 11,800 to 15,500 for next week, though DHHS doesn’t know whether that number will be consistent in following weeks.

Upcoming vaccine data updates

Chief Strategist Ashley Newmyer said the state COVID-19 vaccine dashboard would be updated in the next 1-2 weeks with new vaccination metrics, including percentage of doses administered as well as other data pertaining specifically to first or second doses. She said the state would also be changing the “doses distributed to Nebraska” to “doses allocated,” which is based on the federal distribution schedule, and “doses received,” which will indicate the number of doses available from that date forward.

In the meantime, the state has added a link to Nebraska’s vaccination plan on the DHHS COVID-19 vaccination information page. The page will also contain information on the pharmacy program and will eventually have specific information about who can get vaccinated and how they can do so.

