Advertisement

NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance

Thursday marks 35 years since Challenger explosion
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Thursday, NASA will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance, when the entire agency is set to commemorate space missions that ended in tragedy.

They will honor the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion. In 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into the flight.

Seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain transitions to snow by Saturday evening
Rain transitions to snow this weekend, triggering two First Alert Days
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
Nebraska lawmaker proposes ending pay disparity by banning salary history requests
Puppy scammers target Omaha families

Latest News

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, other companies
LIVE: NASA Day of Remembrance ceremony
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman Greene’s Facebook activity
Ga. reporter threatened with arrest at Rep. Greene event
Investigators say he admitted the bombs were his, but claims they were for "entertainment...
Attorney of man found with pipe bombs says he was following ‘advice’ of Trump