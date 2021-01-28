Advertisement

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.(Source: Josephine County Public Health/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring, so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain transitions to snow by Saturday evening
Rain transitions to snow this weekend, triggering two First Alert Days
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
Nebraska lawmaker proposes ending pay disparity by banning salary history requests
Puppy scammers target Omaha families

Latest News

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, other companies
LIVE: NASA Day of Remembrance ceremony
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman Greene’s Facebook activity
Ga. reporter threatened with arrest at Rep. Greene event
Investigators say he admitted the bombs were his, but claims they were for "entertainment...
Attorney of man found with pipe bombs says he was following ‘advice’ of Trump