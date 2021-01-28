Douglas County couple relieved 80-years-old and up next to get COVID vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those 80-years-old and up are finding relieve on the heels of Douglas County announcing that age group will be the first to get the shot during Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout.

“It’s just the best, best news,” said 85-year-old Marie Kubat, sitting beside her husband Jack, also 85-years-old. “Suddenly you’re just elated that you’re 85, almost 86. It doesn’t happen very often, but this is it.”

Like others their age they’ve had to watch every move amid the pandemic; taking every precaution and encouraging others to do the same.

“If we follow the directions they’ve given us in the first place, that’s the secret, wear a mask, keep your distance, it’s so simple,” said Marie.

When asked what they’re most looking forward to about getting fully vaccinated Jack said. “Being with people yeah we miss our friends .I mean we communicate by telephone and see people occasionally but not what we’re accustom to.”

Nor were they accustom to the latest technology, but that changed.

“Just about the time I learn how to work the Zoom, and just about the time I have another way of communicating that I just picked up,” said Marie. “I think it’s nice to really have the options that work even if it’s virtual it just helps,” noting with a chuckle, it wasn’t easy to learn.

All laughs aside, the couple is truly thankful.

“Everybody in the world is so lucky and should be so grateful to researchers who’ve worked to do this, it really of marvel of science to which I’m grateful,” said Jack.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.