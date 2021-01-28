David’s Evening Forecast - Gray skies keep us chilly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies were the rule across the area today, keeping temperatures chilly once again. A steady south breeze did help to bring in slightly warmer air, pushing our temperatures in the mid and upper 20s, although the entire region stayed below freezing once again. Clouds will remain in place throughout the evening, along with that south wind which will keep temperatures from moving much. In fact, we’ll likely stay steady in the mid and upper 20s through the majority of the overnight. Winds may gust as high as 20mph as times into Friday morning.

Clouds will once again remain stubborn across the region on Friday. We may see a few breaks by the midday hours, but clouds likely fill back in for the later afternoon. That means temperatures will be slow to warm. However, the strong south winds will continue throughout the day which should help to bring us a slight warm-up. Highs will climb just above freezing, into the middle 30s around the metro.

The warm air will linger into the weekend, ahead of our next storm system. That system will begin to push into the area on Saturday. With temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, rain is likely with the storm, at least initially. Rain breaks out by midday, lasting into the early overnight. Some moderate or even heavy rainfall is possible south of I-80. By the late evening or early overnight, temperatures will cool enough for rain to change to snow, but the heaviest precipitation will likely be pushing east of the metro at that point. Up to one inch of snow is possible around the Omaha area, with heavier amounts possible in central and eastern Iowa. Snow should be out of the region on Sunday, leaving a partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly day for the area.

We should finally see a fair amount of sunshine Monday and Tuesday of next week, though it will remain chilly. Our next storm system looks to arrive by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

