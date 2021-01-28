Advertisement

A 16 point Creighton comeback leads to an 85-81 win at Seton Hall

Member of BIG EAST Conference(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It did not look good midway through the second half, but No. 17 Creighton didn’t stop, especially on the defensive end. After giving up 54 first-half points and trailing 68-52 with 10:50 to go the Bluejays only allowed Seton Hall to score 13 points over the final ten minutes. That gave them a chance, which they took full advantage of winning 85-81.

The Bluejays only led for :57 of the second half, and it was the most important :57, finishing the game on a 14-2 run. Mitch Ballock was dialed in hitting 7-12 from the arc for 29 points. Marcus Zegarowski was also very good scoring 18 points.

It looked like Seton Hall would finally get one against the Jays after losing by 36 earlier this season and losing to Creighton twice a top-ten team last season, but Greg McDermott went to a zone in the second half and it worked. Ballock afterward wasn’t even sure the last time they practiced the zone, suggesting it was September or October.

