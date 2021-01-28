Advertisement

4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.(Source: Stephanie Brown/WWBT)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - It’s an experience Stephanie Brown and her son Dominic will never forget after he brought home a new friend he made while playing outside, WWBT reported.

As the Westmoreland County family was packing up to leave their rental in Massanutten on Tuesday morning, 4-year-old Dominic was outside playing.

Stephanie says while she finished taking things out of the fridge, she heard Dominic’s footsteps at the door as he cleaned off his boots.

But what she saw when she peeked around the corner definitely took her by surprise.

“I see him and the baby deer standing next to each other almost to come inside!! I was completely shocked! I froze for a second because I literally didn’t know what to do!” she said.

That’s when she quietly walked away to grab her phone to snap the picture that has now gone viral on Facebook.

Dominic really went outside and brought a deer back...

Posted by Stephanie Brown on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Stephanie says Dominic acted as if nothing was out of the ordinary and wanted to bring his new friend inside for some cereal.

“After I got the picture I asked Dominic to walk his new friend back to the woods so his mommy could find him,” she said.

Dominic then walked his new friend back to the woods and the family left.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain transitions to snow by Saturday evening
Rain transitions to snow this weekend, triggering two First Alert Days
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
Douglas County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, Phase 1B plans
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
Nebraska lawmaker proposes ending pay disparity by banning salary history requests
Puppy scammers target Omaha families

Latest News

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, other companies
LIVE: NASA Day of Remembrance ceremony
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman Greene’s Facebook activity
Ga. reporter threatened with arrest at Rep. Greene event
Investigators say he admitted the bombs were his, but claims they were for "entertainment...
Attorney of man found with pipe bombs says he was following ‘advice’ of Trump