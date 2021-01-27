Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 95th birthday

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A survivor of the WWII Battle of Iwo Jima hits a big milestone in his life today. Friends and family help celebrate that life accomplishment in a safe and socially distant way.

Cars drive up and down the neighborhood street to wish Marine veteran Duane Tunnyhill a Happy 95th Birthday. Tunnyhill stayed in a nice warm car in his driveway while people honked and exchanged gifts to him. Many of the people that were at the drive through birthday party were veterans themselves.

It’s a brotherhood Tunnyhill says he will always be grateful for.

“I tend to like my marine buddies. They just show a lot of bright forward. I’m really proud of them,” said Duane.

Tunnyhill also said the key to life is to just live it good and don’t over do it.

