Wednesday Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 52 new cases, 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 52 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 60,230. Although this is a lower reported amount than previous days, the health department is reminding the public that this may be due to reduced testing hours during the winter storm.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 207.

Three new deaths were reported in the county today. Two men in their 60s and a man over the age of 75 have passed. That puts the total number of deaths at 586.

DCHD reports 45,686 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy, with 316 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 103 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 216 COVID-19 patients, with 88 receiving adult ICU care, 13 awaiting test results; 18 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

