Advertisement

Suspect in fatal Sioux City shooting pleads not guilty

(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - One of three suspects in a fatal shooting at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Morales of Sioux City also pleaded not guilty Monday to armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He and two others are accused of forcing someone into a home where the party was occurring and then firing 27 shots into the house.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis was killed and three others were injured.

Police say they believe they have arrested everyone involved in the shooting but they are still trying to determine how the suspects got their weapons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eppley
Omaha measures biggest daily snowfall since 1975
I-80 eastbound at 84th closed for fatal crash investigation
3 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow removal today and more snow tonight
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert outlined her plans for the city's economic recovery during her news...
Douglas County preps for COVID-19 vaccination rollout; mayor supports facemask ordinance extension
Crews battle fire in Bennington

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa arranged COVID-19 tests at office of governor’s donors
"We are in a tough spot. I can’t imagine I’m the only business owner that sits there like you...
First Omaha business owner cited for mask ordinance says citation was dropped
Face Mask
One mask or two?
Lower property tax amendment introduced to Nebraska Unicameral
Omaha city officials say they are disappointed in the level of compliance with the city’s snow...
Enforcing Omaha's snow emergency- 5PM