Some rural Nebraska counties prepare to vaccinate seniors Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County’s Health Director believes all counties will be complete with the first phase of the vaccination plan by the end of the week: the front-line workers, dentists, pharmacists, and those who work and live in long-term care facilities.

Those next in line -- seniors.

Tuesday will be a big day for the city as Douglas County begins vaccinating everyone who is 80-year-old and above.

If you weren’t born in 1941 or earlier, health officials say do not try to register, you’ll be turned away. There just isn’t enough vaccine available to get those between 65-and-80 just yet.

There are 75,000 in Douglas County over the age of 65.

Meanwhile, in the counties surrounding Omaha, the north, northwest, and west will begin to vaccinate those 75-years-of-age and older.

In Fremont, a drive-through clinic will take place here at Christensen Field. Three Rivers Public Health is organizing and arranging the list based on those who are already registered on the waitlist.

Three Rivers gets 900 doses each week, 350 will be used here in Fremont. Another 100 go to Wahoo and Saunders medical, and another 100 the Memorial Hospital in Blair.

Health directors across the state tell me they’re ready to do more on their end, it’s just a matter of getting more doses.

It’s a supply issue.

For example, Douglas County could sure use more than its 6,600-dose allotment.

Dr. Adi Pour said, “It’s a drop in the bucket. Everything we get at the beginning of the week; it is gone by the end of the week. There is not a freezer that Adi Pour has where are one-thousand doses sitting there. Stop sending me emails. That’s important for the community to know.”

Dr. Pour is hopeful the vaccine allotments will be increased greatly in the coming weeks especially if a third vaccine comes to market.

As we’ve said before at the current pace it would take 11-weeks to get just one dose in the 75,000 Douglas County residents over the age of 65.

